Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Short Interest Update

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,922 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRUP opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

