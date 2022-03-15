Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Trustmark worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

