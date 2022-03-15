TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 246,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 112,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

