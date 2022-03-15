TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $21.76 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day moving average of $311.10.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

