TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.