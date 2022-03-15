Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.
About Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)
