Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 110,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,085 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $26.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

