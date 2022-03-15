Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Downgraded by TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.67.

TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,710. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$34.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

