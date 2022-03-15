Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 211,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,102 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $2.20.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tuya by 651.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $4,690,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

