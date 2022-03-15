Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 127.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.39.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,010 shares of company stock worth $8,305,241. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.