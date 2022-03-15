Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Capitalization Hits $198,764.46

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $198,764.46 and approximately $1,270.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

