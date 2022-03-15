Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.
About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
