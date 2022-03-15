UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,277 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,652,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,844.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

