UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,720 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

