UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,725 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Progyny worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth $803,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Progyny by 48.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth $7,280,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 50.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,727,834 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

