UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,804 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,653,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

