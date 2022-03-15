UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,087 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $593,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock worth $3,191,277 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.