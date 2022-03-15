UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,036 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of ChampionX worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

