UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 648,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

