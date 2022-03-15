UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.