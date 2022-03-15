UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,387 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,035,000 after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $21,214,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,910,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 71.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,324 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

