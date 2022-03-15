UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,474 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Diodes worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,505 shares of company stock worth $3,953,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

