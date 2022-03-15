UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Perficient worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

PRFT opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

