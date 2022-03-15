UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,772,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $204,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 20,500 shares worth $2,119,135. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

