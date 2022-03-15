UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Qualys worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 28.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

