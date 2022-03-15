UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

