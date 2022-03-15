UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Triton International worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Triton International’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

