UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after buying an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after buying an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,829,000 after buying an additional 171,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

