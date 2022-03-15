UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

