UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Bancolombia worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bancolombia by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bancolombia by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE:CIB opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

Bancolombia Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.