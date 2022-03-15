UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,480 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of BOX worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth about $1,535,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth about $1,657,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

