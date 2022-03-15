UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 56,577 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Uniti Group worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

