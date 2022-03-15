UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Equinox Gold worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

