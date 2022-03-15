UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 209,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,679,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

