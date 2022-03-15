UBS Group AG Acquires 126,747 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 25,349.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.53% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $748,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

