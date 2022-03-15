UBS Group AG Acquires 21,381 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

