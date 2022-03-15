UBS Group AG Buys 23,581 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of JinkoSolar worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 291.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $12,990,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $66.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

