UBS Group AG Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $612.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

