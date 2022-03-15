UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,736 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $3,577,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 48.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 304,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 99,513 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $319,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

