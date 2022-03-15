UBS Group AG Sells 39,157 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

