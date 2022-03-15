UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Up 32.2% in February

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

