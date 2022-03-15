Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 2,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (UGCE)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.