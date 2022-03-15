Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.