Unifi Protocol DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.33 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $25.72 million and $17.33 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00012303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

