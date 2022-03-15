Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $14.24 on Exchanges

Unifty (NIF) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Unifty has a total market cap of $27.31 million and $272,542.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $14.24 or 0.00036124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,381 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

