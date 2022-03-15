uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.81% of uniQure worth $26,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 151.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after buying an additional 428,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in uniQure by 145.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 2,374.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 243,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of uniQure by 180.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 191,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,111 shares of company stock valued at $865,406 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

QURE stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $675.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

