United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Trading 8.7% Higher

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.06. 258,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,004,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

United Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

