United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $51.87. Approximately 230,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 91,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

