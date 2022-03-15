UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.62. 25,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $351.55 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.