UNUS SED LEO One Day Volume Reaches $7.88 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and approximately $7.88 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00015224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00269053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.